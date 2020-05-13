Ten inmates at the Ashaiman Police Station have tested positive for coronavirus.

A source at the police station confirmed this to Adom News.

He said it was confirmed after random tests conducted by health officials two weeks ago.

The inmates, he said, have since been transferred to an isolation centre until further notice.

Meanwhile, officers at the station have been duly informed and directed to adhere strictly to hygiene etiquette and social distancing protocols.