A self-styled witch-doctor at Widana in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East region has, for some unknown reasons, been released from jail.

Identified as Rufai Sumaila – a Senior High School dropout – he along with one other accomplice on four charge counts, were sentenced to two years in jail on July 20, 2020.

He has, however, been released from jail after barely serving a month into his two-year jail sentence.

Mr Sumaila is reported to have ‘identified and healed’ witches with a sachet (pure) water at his witch-healing centre.

His arrest and sentence was carried out days after the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh after being pointed out as a witch by a self-styled witch-doctor.

Confirming his release via a statement, the Sanneh Institute; the Non-Governmental Organization calling for the closure of witch camps in the three Northern regions, expressed shock at the turn of events.

The Sanneh Institute linked the release of the self-styled witch-doctor to his connection to a political party in the region.

Truth of the matter is that there is a faction in Bawku town who are determined to turn Rufai’s criminal case into an ethnic/chieftaincy conflict. They believe Rufai has supernatural powers, prostrate upon seeing him, refer to him as ‘Chief Rufai’ while provocatively addressing the Paramount Chief of Bawku by his first name. They have accused the Bawku Paramount Chief of orchestrating the arrest of Rufai and posted incendiary allegations and insults on Facebook under Backlink which has since been deleted. They brag that their party is in power and that no court can convict Rufai, an excerpt of the statement read.

The Sanneh Institute called for the re-arrest and sentencing of the man as well as the closure of all witch camps in the Northern region.

It is our prayer that the media will stay on course to make sure justice is not denied Madam Akua Denteh, that Rufai is returned to prison where he belongs, and the base at Widana is closed down and the ‘witch’ camps in the Northern Region shut down ASAP, the statement read further.