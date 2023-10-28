Work has begun on the construction of three camps at Battor and Mepe in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region for some of the people who were displaced by floods from the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The project is being carried out by Construction Ambassadors.

The North Tongu District Chief Executive, Divine Osborne Fenu, said “The sites have been cleared and as of today, the pillars are being erected”.

Although the DCE could not give the exact number of people who would be sheltered in the camps, he said the timing of the construction was significant due to the fact that many victims had lost their homes to the floods.

He said the people have so far expressed excitement over the intervention by the contractors and appealed for work to complete on time for them to have decent places to temporarily live in.

Rationale

Earlier this month at Battor, the Chief Executive Officer of the construction company, George G. Kutortse, said the project was also meant to ease the pressure on schools which were being used as safe haven for some of the displaced persons.

He was speaking to journalists after the management of the First Sky Group, of which Construction Ambassadors is a sister company, donated food and other relief items worth GH¢1million to victims in the area.

Mr Kutortse said the company was concerned about the dignity of the displaced persons who were now sleeping in classrooms with no decent places of convenience.

He said the camps, when completed, would have washrooms and other basic amenities to ensure the comfort of occupants.

Mr Kutortse said his outfit had the appropriate technology to execute the project expeditiously, adding that “after the floods recede, we will know what to do with the camps”.

He further stressed the need for the Ghana Education Service to ensure the academic calendar was not disrupted in the affected areas.

Relevance

For his part, the NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the construction of the camps was relevant because apart from serving as shelter, it would also protect the victims from diseases.

He renewed his appeal to the displaced people to avoid contact with contaminated water and consume only clean water donated to them.

The MP also appealed for more support for the people.

