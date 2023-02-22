The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has confirmed the postponement of the 2023 African Games to 2024.

The games were initially scheduled to take place from Friday, August 4, 2023, to Saturday, August 19, 2023, but a new date is expected to be communicated soon.

The games faced several limbos due to disagreements with the African Union over the marketing rights of the games.

However, these issues were resolved after a new protocol agreement was signed on the sidelines of the AU Heads of States Summit in Addis Ababa last week.

Ghana, however, has been struggling to prepare the necessary hosting facilities for the sporting event.

Construction works at the Borteyman Sports Complex, earmarked to host the swimming, boxing and indoor sporting events, are notoriously behind schedule, while organizers also face a race against time to complete the University of Ghana Stadium.

Works on the games village have also faced complications from the University of Ghana academic calendar, with the continuous presence of students at the Diaspora Halls making it difficult for refurbishment works to progress at the required pace.