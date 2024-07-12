The Concerned Youth of the Western Region has rejected Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s apology for his infamous ‘your Nkrumah’ comment.

They claim the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate only apologised after public pressure.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh has rendered an unqualified apology for comparing President Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, he will never disrespect Dr. Nkrumah or any former Head of State of Ghana.

“I wish to emphasise that I never meant to disrespect our former President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah or any of our former heads of state, including my own grand uncle and mentor, Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor,” portions of the statement read.

But at a press conference on Friday in Takoradi, Professor Boakye Yiadom, a member of the Concerned Youth of the Western region said they won’t accept the apology.

He claimed but for the public pressure, NAPO will never apologise for the unfortunate comment.

“The Youth of the Western region has just seen the apology from Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. By reading the apology, I realised that he indicated that it is his own opinion and that is what we the youth of the Western region reject completely.

“It is not his opinion and we must consider where he stood to make these comments and his position as the running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Where he stood to say those things were not normal. The information he communicated has sunk into people’s ears and we reject this kind of apology.

“This has always been in his [NAPO] DNA and his group. We will not accept that he insults us anyhow. We call on him to tone down and come and apologise unreservedly,” Mr Yiadom said.

