The Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has recommended the approval of a bill to amend the Constitution, allowing dual citizens to hold certain public offices, including becoming Members of Parliament (MPs).

Currently, the Constitution prohibits dual citizens from serving as MPs, holding the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), or becoming ambassadors or high commissioners. However, a private member’s bill sponsored by Akim Swedru MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, aims to change these restrictions.

The bill was introduced in Parliament after being published in the Gazette on July 9, 2021, and republished on October 11, 2021.

In its report to Parliament, the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee highlighted the significant contributions of the diaspora to the nation’s development.

The committee argued that the existing restrictions are outdated and do not benefit the state in any meaningful way.

The Committee recommended amending the Constitution to allow the diaspora to contest and hold public office, stating that such changes would benefit the country.

“The removal of the restrictions relating to holding offices will therefore enable Ghana to have access to knowledge, expertise and professional competence of persons with dual citizenship as well as those who hold allegiance to other countries.”

“The Committee strongly believes that the right to stand for elections and hold public office is inherent in the concept of a truly democratic state.”

“The committee accordingly recommends to Parliament to pass the Constitution of Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill 2021, in accordance with Article 29(3) of the 1992 Constitution,” the Committee stated.

ALSO READ: