The Coalition of Private Transport Operators and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says engagements on the increment of fares will be concluded on February 2.

According to the commercial drivers, they were torn between increasing transport fares and asking for a reduction in petroleum prices, but they hope to conclude next week after their deliberations.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, said they will push for government to reduce taxes on petroleum products.

He added that they will also consider increasing the fares.

“As for the lorry fares, I hope that we will increase it and that we will still fight for the scrapping of taxes on petroleum products. We will communicate the conclusion on Wednesday because we must write to Parliament and do other necessary follow-ups.

“For the percentage on the transport fares, I can’t give it out now because everything must be agreed upon, and we are coming up with a reasonable percentage. So, on Wednesday, everything will be known,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

At a stakeholder meeting with the various transport operators on Thursday, the Head of Communication for the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, was hopeful that the unions would reach a consensus on the issues that have been highlighted to chart a way forward.

The commercial drivers embarked on a nationwide sit-down strike in December 2021 to protest taxes on petroleum products and the resultant hike in fuel prices.

This left many commuters who use their services to and from their various destinations stranded.