Three driver unions; the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Concern Drivers Association, and True Drivers Union, have announced an increment in transport fares.

According to the unions, the increment follows a 3% increase in fuel prices due to which a gallon of fuel sold for GHC 27.22 p will now be sold for GHC 28.035p.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso, said “the resolve to adjust upward our lorry fares is in fulfillment of our statement issued on 16th May 2021, in which we announced 20% upward adjustment in lorry fares,” parts of the statement read.

They had earlier hinted of fare increment any time fuel prices, spare parts, and other levies relating to road transport go up.

“It is our considered view that we will only go by the decision to increase lorry fares twice yearly if the powers that be can also ensure that prices of petroleum products and spare parts are not increased in the course of every year so as to guarantee stable prices and lorry fares.

“As we speak, the government is making frantic efforts to increase road tolls and transport operators are going to bear the brunt should it be implemented,” the statement added.

