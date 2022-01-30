The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George, has fought off claims the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had the intention of introducing a levy similar to the incumbent government’s Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy).

According to him, he was privileged to work with some very fine brains and Seniors on the ICT sub-committee of the 2020 NDC manifesto team.

In view of this, he has noted he is conversant with the text of the digital initiatives they sought to implement under the next NDC government

In a Facebook post to set records straight, he quoted paragraph 8.7(c) on page 99 of the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto.

To him, it is being misinterpreted as a possible introduction of an electronic levy which is false.

“It is lazy thinking, poor logic and crass incompetence for anyone with the slightest technical understanding to equate both policies,” his post read in parts.

Mr Nartey stressed the e-levy was solely an NPP agenda and must be viewed that way without comparison.

“The obnoxious e-Levy is the baggage of the NPP and they should answer to the people of Ghana and stop looking for a witchcraft mate,” he added.

Read the full post below: