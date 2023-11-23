The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has denied reports that its members are overcharging passengers.

Media reports suggested that, commercial drivers were charging passengers higher fares aside from the agreed amount.

This has resulted in confrontations between passengers and drivers at various commercial transport terminals.

But speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Imorro, said he does not believe some drivers are overpricing fares.

“I would be highly surprised for any passenger to claim that some of our drivers are overcharging. It’s been a long time since we came up with any upward adjustment in lorry fares. I would be surprised to hear now that some of our people are overcharging.

Well, in any case, we have some commercial drivers whom we term as floating drivers; they don’t belong to any entity at all. If this can be attributed to them, I have little to say,” Mr. Abass Imorro said.