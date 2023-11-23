The Department of Urban Roads (DUR), under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has unveiled plans to implement a One-Way Scheme as part of the Ho Dualization project in the Bankoe and Ministries area within the Ho Municipality.

The Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), Augustus Awity, announced the commencement of this scheme on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Mr. Awity, in an interview with Adom News, explained that, the Ho Main Road Project aims to facilitate road dualization and enhance traffic flow in the specified area.

He emphasized the need for careful driving and compliance to newly installed traffic signs to ensure safe and efficient travel.

The declaration was made during a stakeholder sensitization meeting on the Ho Dualization One-Way Scheme Implementation project held by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

Stakeholders, including drivers’ unions, transport unions, public and private offices, businesses, corporate entities, fuel station operators, security offices, and service providers, were encouraged to participate in the informative session.

Joanne Fafa Ayer, the Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority, urged all motorists and road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic management signs for safe and efficient movement.

The Department of Urban Roads outlined designated routes within the One-Way Scheme:

From Sokode to Civic Centre, Bankoe: Motorists should turn right at the SIC-Goil Junction onto 3rd Avenue Road, proceed towards the Old Traffic Light at High Court Junction, take a left turn onto Residency – VRCC Road, leading to Vodafone Junction, and finally, take a left turn onto Independence Avenue towards Civic Centre.

Traveling from Ho Market to Sokode and Accra: Drivers should turn right at Civic Centre Traffic Lights onto Togbe Afede High Street, continuing along the Ho-Sokode Main Road.

From KK House to Sokode and Accra: Begin from KK House on Independence Avenue Road, drive to Civic Centre Traffic Lights, turn left onto Togbe Afede High Street, and proceed along the Ho-Sokode Main Road. Left turns are prohibited at Vodafone Junction.

For motorists heading from KK House to the High Court, VRCC, and Government Offices: Start at KK House Junction on Independence Avenue Road, proceed to Civic Centre Traffic Lights, turn left onto Togbe Afede High Street, and drive towards Goil Junction in Bankoe. At Goil Junction, turn left onto 3rd Avenue Road, leading to the Old Traffic Lights at High Court Junction.

For motorists traveling from Ho Market to High Court – VRCC and Government Offices: At Civic Centre Traffic Lights, turn right onto Togbe Afede High Street and continue to Goil Junction.