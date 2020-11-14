For the loss of a friendship that was blossoming, President Nana Akufo-Addo has penned a message to reveal how heartbroken he was over the death of Jerry John Rawlings.

President Akufo-Addo, signing the book of condolence to commiserate with the Rawlings family, expressed how he appreciated very much the friendship the opposition party founder had with him.

He also commended Mr Rawlings for his role in the development of Ghana.

“Your role in the establishment and development of the 4th Republic as the most enduring Republic of our history is truly exceptional. Ghanaians appreciate your leadership of our nation and will remember you accordingly. For me, I appreciate very much your friendship. Commandant, farewell and rest peacefully in the bosom of the Almighty. “

ALSO

Mr Rawlings died on November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.