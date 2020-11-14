Aduana Stars’ Ghana Premier League (GPL) Match-day 1 clash against Hearts of Oak has been called off.

This decision was taken after the Ghana Football Association was informed that players and officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.

Further, tests will be conducted by Public Health Services.

The GPL match, which was scheduled to be played at the Agyeman Badu Park I on Saturday, November 14, has been postponed till further notice.

The GFA has taken steps to inform both teams and all other stakeholders.