The Chiefs of the Nzema Traditional Area, where Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, hails from, have rejected the apology by the New Patriotic Party’s running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, regarding his recent comments about Dr Nkrumah.

During his unveiling in Kumasi, Dr. Opoku Prempeh asserted that President Akufo-Addo has surpassed all previous Presidents in terms of development, including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Following widespread condemnation, NAPO as he is popularly called rendered an unqualified apology.

However, addressing a press conference over the weekend, Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, speaking on behalf of the Nzema chiefs, insisted that Dr. Opoku Prempeh must personally apologize in Nkroful for denigrating the legacy of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Nana Kwasi Kutuah V underscored the significance of Dr. Nkrumah to the Nzema people and Ghana as a whole, emphasizing that any disparaging remarks about the late President are deeply offensive.

He stressed that a formal apology made directly in Nkroful, Dr. Nkrumah’s birthplace and a symbolic site for his legacy, is necessary to appease the community and uphold respect for their revered leader.

“As chiefs, we believe that the statement Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh made was not supposed to be made. He has disrespected all Ghanaians including Nzema, Western Region, and Nkrofulman.

“We have heard that he has released a letter to apologize, but we believe he must come here in person to apologize to us the chiefs and the family,” he said.

