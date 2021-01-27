The final funeral rites of the first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, Jerry John Rawlings, was climaxed with the display of rich and colourful culture.

The venue for the ceremony, the Black Star Square was graced with eye-catching displays of mourners’ apparel, drumming, dancing and the exhibition of diverse culture and heritage.

There were among other things the presence of executioners, a rare symbolic cultural display by the Ashantis.

Most of the performances were either in preparation to welcome dignitaries or to symbolise the sentiments of the grieving families or guests.

Check out more photos from the ceremony compiled by Adomonline.com below: