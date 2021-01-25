Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Kwasi Hosi, has suggested to President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider a virtual funeral for the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Mr Hosi, the funeral of the late President is likely to bring about a spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

A situation he believes the late Statesman will not be happy about that people get infected or lose their lives to COVID-19 because of his funeral.

Mr Hosi made the comment in a Facebook post while urging a restricted physical attendance of planned activities.

The former President, who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, will be buried on Wednesday, January 27.

On Sunday, January 24, 2021, a mass was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, after which a vigil was held at the Air Force Officers Mess.

RELATED:

From Monday, January 25 to Tuesday, January 26, his body will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre where state officials, foreign dignitaries, and the general public will be given the opportunity to pay their last respects.

Read Mr Hosi’s full post below:

Dear Mr President, Amidst all that’s obvious about our COVID-19 situation, I humbly plead that the State revises the structure of President Rawlings’ Funeral.

It is undoubtedly heading for a super spreader COVID-19 event.

We can have this four-day session virtual as a TV production with physical attendance highly restricted to not more than 100 or 25 attendees.

I do not believe that Rawlings will be pleased that people get infected or lose their lives to COVID-19 courtesy of his funeral.

Please let’s do the right thing! A befitting funeral is not necessarily a big super spreading COVID-19 event! Pls use this as an opportunity to set the example you need Ghanaians to follow.