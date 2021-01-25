The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, January 25, 2021, hold a symposium in honour of its late founder, Jerry John Rawlings.
The virtual event, according to the party, is to celebrate the life and legacy of the first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.
It has been scheduled for 6.30 pm at the Kama Conference Centre at Labone in Accra.
Some speakers for the event include the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, the leader of NDC Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia among others.
READ ON:
Ahead of the planned event, the leadership of the party will file past the mortal remains of Mr Rawlings which has been laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Read more details on the symposium below:
Opening Prayer: Comrade Yaw Akrasi Sarpong
Welcome Address/Purpose of Gathering: Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo
Special Remarks by: i. Leader of NDC Caucus in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu ii. General Secretary Hon. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia
iii. The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin
Movie (The Legend Lives On) Interview Segment One
Main Speakers: i. Alhaji Huudu Yahaya ii. Mrs. Aanaa Enin
Movie/Interview Segment Two
Main Speaker: Dr. Ben. Kumbuor National Secretariat
Movie/Interview Segment Three
Closing Remarks: H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Leader and Flagbearer
All dignitaries and persons present will be mandated to comply strictly with the Covid-19 safety protocols.
The event will also be televised on all national media outlets.