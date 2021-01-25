The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, January 25, 2021, hold a symposium in honour of its late founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

The virtual event, according to the party, is to celebrate the life and legacy of the first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

It has been scheduled for 6.30 pm at the Kama Conference Centre at Labone in Accra.

Some speakers for the event include the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, the leader of NDC Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia among others.

READ ON:

Ahead of the planned event, the leadership of the party will file past the mortal remains of Mr Rawlings which has been laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Read more details on the symposium below:

Opening Prayer: Comrade Yaw Akrasi Sarpong

Welcome Address/Purpose of Gathering: Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Special Remarks by: i. Leader of NDC Caucus in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu ii. General Secretary Hon. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia

iii. The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin

Movie (The Legend Lives On) Interview Segment One

Main Speakers: i. Alhaji Huudu Yahaya ii. Mrs. Aanaa Enin

Movie/Interview Segment Two

Main Speaker: Dr. Ben. Kumbuor National Secretariat

Movie/Interview Segment Three

Closing Remarks: H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Leader and Flagbearer

All dignitaries and persons present will be mandated to comply strictly with the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The event will also be televised on all national media outlets.