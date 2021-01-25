All is set for the State Funeral of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings at the Independence Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Activities marking the final send-off including a requiem mass organised by the Catholic Church at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka and a vigil organised by the Ghana Air Force at the Air Force Officers Mess also in Accra heralded the activities on Sunday, January 24.

The mortal remains of the former President will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th of January and a detailed programme has been laid out for members of the public and other state institutions to pay their respects.

The burial service, which will take place at the Independence Square on Wednesday, January 27 is open to members of the public. Due to the strict Covid protocols in place, members of the public are encouraged to be seated by 7:am to allow a smooth commencement of the funeral processes and arrival of special guests from 7.30am.

Members of the public are to take note that they need no invitation to attend the funeral.

Officiating Clergy for the ceremony will include Most Rev Dr Paul Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams (Action Chapel International), Most Rev Philip Naameh, Archbishop of Tamale Diocese and Rt Rev K. Osabutey, Methodist Bishop of Accra. Also in support will be clergy from the Ghana Armed Forces.

The event will be held under strict Covid -19 protocols. Wearing of masks at all events is compulsory.

Please find below details of the funeral programme:

Monday, January 25, 2021

Laying in State at the Accra International Conference Centre

8am – 8:30am – Heads of Security Agencies

8:30 – 9:00am – Leaders of Political Parties

9.00am – 10.00am – National Democratic Congress

10:00 – 11:00 – Staff from the office of President Rawlings

11:00am – 12.00pm – Traditional and Religious Leaders

12noon – 6.00pm – General Public

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Laying in State at the Accra International Conference Centre

9am – 10am – President and the First Lady

Vice President and the Second Lady

Former Presidents and Spouses

Spouses of Former Presidents and

Vice Presidents

Chief of Staff

Secretary to the President

Secretary to Cabinet

Heads and Former Heads of

Constitutional Bodies

10am – 10:30am – Speaker, Former Speakers

Members of Parliament

10:30am – 11am – Chief Justice

Former Chief Justices

Justices of the Supreme Court

11am – 11:30am – Former Chairman and

Former Members of the

Council of State

Former Ministers of State

11:30am – 12:30pm Members of the Diplomatic Corps

12:30pm – 1:30pm Organised Groups

1:30pm – 4:30pm General Public

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

State Funeral at the Black Star Square

6.30am- 7.30am – Arrival of members of the Public

7.30am – Arrival of cortege

9:10am – Burial Service Starts

Our Legend Lives On!