All is set for the State Funeral of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings at the Independence Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Activities marking the final send-off including a requiem mass organised by the Catholic Church at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka and a vigil organised by the Ghana Air Force at the Air Force Officers Mess also in Accra heralded the activities on Sunday, January 24.
The mortal remains of the former President will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th of January and a detailed programme has been laid out for members of the public and other state institutions to pay their respects.
READ ALSO:
The burial service, which will take place at the Independence Square on Wednesday, January 27 is open to members of the public. Due to the strict Covid protocols in place, members of the public are encouraged to be seated by 7:am to allow a smooth commencement of the funeral processes and arrival of special guests from 7.30am.
Members of the public are to take note that they need no invitation to attend the funeral.
Officiating Clergy for the ceremony will include Most Rev Dr Paul Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams (Action Chapel International), Most Rev Philip Naameh, Archbishop of Tamale Diocese and Rt Rev K. Osabutey, Methodist Bishop of Accra. Also in support will be clergy from the Ghana Armed Forces.
The event will be held under strict Covid -19 protocols. Wearing of masks at all events is compulsory.
Please find below details of the funeral programme:
Monday, January 25, 2021
Laying in State at the Accra International Conference Centre
8am – 8:30am – Heads of Security Agencies
8:30 – 9:00am – Leaders of Political Parties
9.00am – 10.00am – National Democratic Congress
10:00 – 11:00 – Staff from the office of President Rawlings
11:00am – 12.00pm – Traditional and Religious Leaders
12noon – 6.00pm – General Public
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Laying in State at the Accra International Conference Centre
9am – 10am – President and the First Lady
Vice President and the Second Lady
Former Presidents and Spouses
Spouses of Former Presidents and
Vice Presidents
Chief of Staff
Secretary to the President
Secretary to Cabinet
Heads and Former Heads of
Constitutional Bodies
10am – 10:30am – Speaker, Former Speakers
Members of Parliament
10:30am – 11am – Chief Justice
Former Chief Justices
Justices of the Supreme Court
11am – 11:30am – Former Chairman and
Former Members of the
Council of State
Former Ministers of State
11:30am – 12:30pm Members of the Diplomatic Corps
12:30pm – 1:30pm Organised Groups
1:30pm – 4:30pm General Public
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
State Funeral at the Black Star Square
6.30am- 7.30am – Arrival of members of the Public
7.30am – Arrival of cortege
9:10am – Burial Service Starts
Our Legend Lives On!