President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the immediate past Member of Parliament for New Juaben South as a fine brain.

According to him, Mark Osei Assibey has the knowledge and the gravitas to contribute to the successful handling of the nation’s finances.

READ ALSO:

To Mr Cudjoe, with Mr Assibey’s background in international monetary economic policy, he could be paired, effortlessly with investment bankers, Charles Adu Boahen and Ken Ofori-Atta at the Finance Ministry.

Read his full statement here: