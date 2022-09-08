A 40-year-old cold store operator, Stephen Nyame, has sustained gunshot wounds in a daylight robbery at Asafo in Kumasi.

Some unknown gunmen reportedly attacked the victim at about 2:30 pm on Wednesday not long after he returned from the bank.

The armed men numbering four, according to witnesses, arrived at the scene with two motorbikes.

One of them who had a cap covering his face approached him and demanded he hands over his money while making a payment and fired a gun.

They bolted with the unspecified amount of money which was in a bag, leaving traders and bystanders in shock.

Mr Nyame was rushed to a nearby health facility where he has since been treated and discharged.

The Asokwa Divisional Police Command has commenced investigations into the matter though no arrest has been made yet.