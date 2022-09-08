Research by the Joy Sports desk has revealed that newly appointed Chelsea coach Graham Potter worked with the Black Queens as a technical director for the 2007 Women’s World Cup.

Potter, who has signed a five-year deal as Chelsea head coach, arrived in Ghana weeks before the 2007 Women’s World Cup to help the team prepare.

At the time, he was Hull University’s football development manager. Potter was responsible for the technical and tactical training programme, match preparation, and team selection for the Black Queens ahead of the Mundial.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion coach became the first person outside Ghana to join the technical bench of the women’s team.

The Black Queens finished bottom of Group C at the World Cup after losing to Australia, Canada, and Norway.

Potter moved on to become an assistant coach for the England Universities squad.