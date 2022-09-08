A Bachelor of Science (BSC) Chemistry graduate from the University of Ghana, Millicent Esi Asare, has won the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Young Professional Award.



The award presented by IAEA and the Technical Programme Committee was in recognition of Millicent’s outstanding performance and contribution.



Miss Asare was the only African among eight people who won similar awards at the second edition of the International Conference on Applications of Radiation Science and Technology (ICARST-2022).



She won a grant to participate in the conference held from Monday 22nd to Friday 26th August 2022.



On the third day of the conference, she presented her research findings on the topic, Flow Hydrodynamics Determination of Cavitation Air Flotation Tanks.



Miss Asare recently bagged a master’s degree in Nuclear and radiochemistry from the Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences, University of Ghana (Atomic Campus).



She was the only student admitted to read Nuclear and radiochemistry in the academic year 2019/2020.

Other participants at the conference



Receiving the award, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God as well as the organisers for the recognition.



She further dedicated the award to her parents; Apostle Shadrach Amissah and Mrs Gifty Amissah; as well as her siblings.



She also expressed profound gratitude to her supervisors; Dr Hannah A. Affum and Dr Dennis K. Adotey; and to everyone who has contributed to her success thus far.