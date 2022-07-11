The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) has appealed to teachers to consider their students’ plight, especially the final years as they meet government half way for speedy resolution of the matter.

Four Teachers Unions have laid down their tools since July 4 following government’s inability to meet their demand for Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

This, NCPTAs said, in a press release, they are gravely disturbed by, as the strike has a likelihood to prolong the completion of final year students in both Junior High and Senior High Schools.

“Final year students of public Junior High Schools (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS) may not complete their syllabi before their respective WAEC examinations. The finalists’ situation

could worsen since their batch was severely affected by the COVID-19 restrictions.”

While admitting that teachers’ demands are legitimate and within their rights, the Association is pleading with teachers to find a middle ground with the government and return to their classrooms.

NCPTAs also pleaded with the government to leave no stone unturned and speed up negotiations in order to deal expeditiously with the matter for industrial peace and harmony to return.

The Association believes government has the capacity and capability to resolve it and must show leadership now.

