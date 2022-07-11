Renowned footballer Asamoah Gyan is ready to ward off potential admirers of his daughter as she is all grown now.

The footballer’s only princess, Zelda Love Ohemaa Arhin Gyan turned eight a day ago.

To celebrate her, Asamoah Gyan shared a photo of her rocking her mini shorts and pink tank top with pink shoes to match.

She elegantly posed as she smiles to the camera.

Ghanaians and fans of the superstar complimented the lass’ beauty, causing him to declare he will go wild on anyone who comes after his daughter.

“Happy Birthday to my princess. The way things are going di33, I will start buying machetes in my house oooo. Daddy loves you Ohemaa,” he teased.