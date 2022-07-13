The National Labour Commission (NLC) has intervened in the stalemate between Organised Labour and the government over the demand for 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

Speaking to JoyNews, the Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah urged both parties to negotiate in good faith.

His call comes after representatives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) on Tuesday walked out of the negotiation with the government.

The two associations accused the government of betrayal of trust for asking them to call off their strike before negotiations.

In reaction, Mr. Asamoah noted that “I don’t know whether the government had assured them that they were ready to do something else apart from what the law says.”

This, according to him, is because the law “says that in the period where disputes are being settled in the way of negotiation, arbitration or hearing – within this period you do not go on strike or issue any form of threat against the opposing party to cause change.”