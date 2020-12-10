The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has revealed its collated results on the 2020 elections is consistent with that of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The outfit disclosed this as part of its official statement on the December 7, 2020 voting exercise.

CODEO says it arrived at the conclusion with the use of Parallel Vote Tabulation (PTV) methodology.

“Given that the official result announced by the EC for each candidate falls within their respective PVT estimated confidence ranges, CODEO can confidently confirm that its PVT estimates are consistent with the official presidential election results,” parts of the report read.

This, they believe, should make contestants place confidence in the official results declared by the EC.

“We encourage any party or candidate with issues about the presidential results to peacefully resolve these through proper legal and procedural channels. CODEO appeals to Ghanaians to remain calm, law-abiding and allow the systems to work,” CODEO urged.

CODEO, among other things, also indicated that the two main parties – the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party had party agents at over 99% of polling stations during the election.

The PVT, it explained, is a reliable tool available to independent and partisan election observer groups around the world for verifying the accuracy of official presidential results.

CODEO employed the PVT methodology to observe the 2020 presidential election, just as it did in 2008, 2012 and 2016.