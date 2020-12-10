A political analyst and governance expert, says the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could have turned around the party’s fortunes in the 2020 election.

His comments follow inaccurate reports attributed to him that suggested that the NDC being defeated in the 2020 elections was as a result of its decision to choose a lady as its Vice Presidential candidate.

“I think the experiment of taking a woman Vice Presidential candidate was something that did not work for the former President John Dramani Mahama,” he was wrongly quoted as saying when he granted an interview with GBC radio.

Frederick Agyarko Oduro clarified that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as an indigene of the Central Region could have swung the region for the party.

This, Mr Oduro believes, could have shot up the party’s performance than it did in the 2020 polls.

He said if nothing at all, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang could have helped to win the Komenda area where she comes from.

Mr Oduro, however, applauded former President John Mahama over his exploits in the Greater Accra Region.