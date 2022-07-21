The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has set the records straight following the redevelopment of Asomdwee park.

According to CODA, it has prioritised the renovation of the burial grounds of the late Professor

Atta Mills, acting upon a directive from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They made this known in a statement.

The statement follows accusation by brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills that the Atta Mills Institute and the CODA are tampering with the tomb of the ex-president without recourse to the family.

The brother says the act is culturally offensive.

He added that the family does not recognise the act by the institute with regards to the remains of the late president at the Asomdwee Park. In a few days, 10 years after the passing of the late President will be marked.

The CODA, in a statement, said the authority liaised with relevant state institutions in charge of state monuments before embarking on the renovation works.

ALSO READ: