Family of late President Atta Mills is threatening to exhume the body of their kinsman from Asomdwe Park for reburial in his home town.

This, according to his brother, Samuel Atta Mills, is because a total stranger is being allowed to manage the place.

His comment follows the renovation of Asomdwe Park by the Coastal Development Authority after the Atta Mills Institute, led by Koku Anyidoho, lobbied for the project.

Mr Anyidoh said the renovation at the Asomdwe Park is to preserve the legacy of late Mills which was left to rot under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

This Sunday, July 24, 22 will mark the 10th Anniversary of the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills. And the renovated park will be opened.

However, the family maintained that, they were not informed before the body was allegedly moved to pave way for the renovation of the tomb.

But what is worrying, the family said is the involvement of former aide to late President Mills as a family member.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, a livid Mr Mills said the conduct of Mr Anyidoho is irritating.

He said the family is peeved not only at Mr Anyidoho but government for allowing a total stranger to mislead them.

“We don’t care if you build a 10-star hotel at Asomdwe Park but you cannot touch the body without informing the family,” Mr Mills stressed.