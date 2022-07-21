Richmond Lamptey’s mother has pleaded with the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to rescind its decision to ban the midfielder.

Lamptey, who currently plays for Asante Kotoko, has been banned 30 months by the GFA for playing a role in a match-fixing scheme that saw Ashantigold thrash Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in an interview, Lamptey’s mother stated that it’s unfortunate that her son, who had no hand in the fixed match, has been banned.

“Even in the said match, he was substituted before the own goals were scored. I have cried as a result of this. I don’t want him to sit home, he is my only son,” she said while crying on Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“The boy who named him often asked my son for money but because he did not give him, he decided to include him,” she stated.

Lamptey is among seven other players of Inter Allies who have been banned by the Ghana FA for their involvement in the match manipulation.

The midfielder joined the Porcpine Warriors on September 21, 2021, after Inter Allies were relegated to the Division One League.

The midfielder had been instrumental since joining the Porcupines and had been part of Kotoko’s campaign to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has demoted Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC and Division One League side, Inter Allies to the Division Two League after being found guilty by the Disciplinary Committee.