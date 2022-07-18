Asante Kotoko board member, Yaw Adu, has said the club is putting together plans to win the CAF Champions League for the life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in the past years.

Having won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, Kotoko will represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Adu affirmed that they are very focused on winning a Champions League trophy for the Ashanti King.

“No one will wish for a failure competing, our campaign in Africa last year has really taught us lessons and we gained a lot of experience. We would have even done well last year but some mafia work got us eliminated in Sudan,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“The King (Otumfuo) has requested we win Africa so we are preparing extremely well to tackle this campaign.

“I cannot emphatically say we are winning the competition (Africa) because doing that doesn’t come at easily.

“We are rather going to work and play very well to get to a respectable position. Anyone who promises to win it lacks technical in-depth,” he added.

Asante Kotoko have won CAF Champions League twice and were adjudged the African club of the century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.