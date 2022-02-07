The Coalition of Concerned University Students is asking the government to desist from using the NLA as what they described as a bully referee to intimidate striking university lecturers.

The students say the impact of the strike is having an adverse effect on their academic activities.

The students, who have joined forces with the opposition National Democratic Congress and some civil society organisations to protest against the government on Thursday, also served notice of their planned demonstration tomorrow against government over its failure to address the concerns of the university teachers.

The leader of the coalition, George Kofi Amoah, charged tertiary students across the country to join the protest in their quest to get the lecturers back into the classroom.

