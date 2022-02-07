Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has shared the first video with fans and followers which has captured the face of his baby, Ariana.

The video was an excerpt of Ariana’s christening which took place on Saturday, September 29, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mr Mettle, who announced the birth of his child in October 2021, stated how grateful he was to God.

To him, the christening ceremony reminded him and the family of God’s unending love as he appreciated friends and all loved ones who came in to show their support.

He wrote: A week ago we dedicated our blessing and bundle of joy to God.

Ariana’s Christening reminded me of God’s love for us and how much he always has us in mind.

God has been faithful he blessed my wife and I with the most beautiful baby girl

We are forever grateful Lord. To everyone that came, prayed, blessed us and wished us well we say thank you! We love and appreciate you all. God bless you.

Watch the video below: