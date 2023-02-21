Renowned Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, known in football as J.E Sarpong, has advised Ghanaians who are playing their football in disaster-prone countries to quit and come back home.

According to the coach, it is better for them to live than to die in a quest to search for greener pastures in such countries.

“How much is the team paying? quit, come back home and raise money to settle the club and have your life. Some of the players are feeling reluctant to come home because they are the breadwinners for their families and they do not want to disappoint them so they will take whatever risk they face,” he said.

His comment comes on the back of the death of Christian Atsu.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Super Weekend news last Saturday, to pay tribute to Atsu, he said “I have not coached Atsu before but I know he is a cool and calm person and if you put that one aside, he is also known for his hospitality and generous work.

“I don’t even have the appetite for food, why would such a generous guy die so early and in such a painful manner? I don’t understand why good people do not live too long,” the Coach mourned.

