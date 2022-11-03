Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says investigations will be conducted into claims that a businessman tried to bribe some New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians to rescind their demand for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Suame lawmaker gave the assurance while addressing journalists in parliament on Thursday.

He indicated the allegation has reached the corridors of the leadership and the need for a probe to ascertain the truth of the matter.

“With particular reference to the attempted bribery, it’s come before me. We’ll investigate if it is true and if it is true, establish the motive of that person. Sometimes, these things come up.

“Do you remember the issue of a minister who was nominated to appear before the vetting committee? There was an allegation that he had attempted to bribe some people or influence some people. Eventually, it turned out to be – I will not say falsehood – but an untruth,” he explained.

Amid the calls for Mr Ofori-Atta’s resignation, the Majority Leader shockingly revealed that one of Ghana’s wealthy businessmen attempted to intervene to prevent the Minister from being axed.

ALSO READ:

Businessman tried to mediate on Ken Ofori-Atta’s behalf – Majority Leader reveals

Why Akufo-Addo did not speak on Ofori-Atta’s sack in address

In an interview with JoyNews, he explained that in the heat of the arguments in parliament, the businessman met some of the legislators and “tried to do something.”

He, however, did not state what exactly the move was, the form it took nor did he mention the said businessman’s name.