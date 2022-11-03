Former Black Stars player, Anthony Annan, has tasked the current team to achieve the best-ever finish in World Cup in Qatar.

In less than 19 days, Ghana will be mounting the world cup stage after missing last tournament in Russia.

After three appearances at the Mundial, their best performance came during the 2010 edition in South Africa, where they exited in the quarter final stage.

Despite their recent results and relative inexperience team, Annan believes that the Black Stars will pull out a surprise to achieve their best-ever finish in Qatar.

“We basically have a new set of players with knowledge of the task ahead. They have to put up their best to go beyond what we did or reach the same level that we reached in 2010. I hope and believe that they will do it,” he said as quoted by 3Sports.com

“I can see that they have a good team. Partey is there, Kudus has been doing amazing and all the other players. They have to put their heads together and they have to know that this is the time they have to show themselves to the world that they are able to do anything.”

The Black Stars will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in their final game.