A Chinese man, Sun Qiang, who was enstooled as the Nkosuohene of Asenyanso Village at Afram Plains has denounced his chieftaincy title.

The Chinese national denounced the title of Nkosuohene following the anger expressed towards the chiefs and people of Kwahu Abetifi by some persons who felt aggrieved by his enstoolment.

The Chinese man was enstooled under the traditional stool name Barima Kofi Ayeboafo at Kwahu Afram Plains, popularly called Afram Agya, in the Eastern Region.

The aggrieved persons did not understand why the chiefs will enstool a foreigner as chief of their land.

At a press conference to announce his rejection as Nkosuohene, spokesperson for the Chinese man, Baba Issah, condemned the negative reactions of the general public towards the enstoolment of Mr Qiang.

He, however, noted that despite his denouncement, Mr Qiang will still remain committed to the development of the area.

“He is thankful to all of you for the opportunity. However, today, what he’s saying to Ghanaians and the world is that he is no more interested in the chieftaincy title. He came for development, and so he is dissociating himself from the title.

“The development of Afram Agya is a priority to him and so he still remains focused to the development of the area. He is, therefore, appealing to everyone who is interested in farming to come to the area and do so in order to create employment for the youth and people of the area,” Mr Issah said.

The Chinese man, who operates an ethanol factory in the area, also extended an invitation to businessmen and farmers interested in cassava farming to come to the area and cultivate cassava farms which will supply the factory to enable him reach the 700 jobs goal he set for the factory.