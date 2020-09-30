Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hinted on plans to be present in Ghana come Saturday, October 3.

Davido, in his earlier Instagram post, revealed he has missed the peace and serenity the country is known for, and was in touch with his management for a travel.

A decision was reached yesterday and he has been granted some days to relax in the motherland and cool off his head after months of music.

The ’30 billion gang’ leader, as part of his stress release measures went dead on social media and only came back two weeks ago with a banger he titled ‘Fem’, meaning silent.

Davido’s Ghana trip comes at the back of a live performance in Abuja on Friday.

He was in the motherland for the 2016 ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ concert, and his latest visit was for the ‘Year of Return.’