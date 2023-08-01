Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has cautioned prospective lawyers against what she describes as obscene and offensive character.

According to her, “to come into our space and to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive”.

In an address to prospective law students at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law Faculty, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, emphasised the importance of proper conduct for those seeking to enter the legal realm.

The Chief Justice made it clear that individuals aspiring to become lawyers must adhere to high standards of behaviour, adding that persons with inappropriate conduct should not expect to gain admission to the legal fraternity merely by being called to the Bar.

Justice Torkornoo’s remarks come after a recent incident in November 2022, where a successful law student, widely known as Ama Governor on social media, was denied a call to the Bar by the General Legal Council due to concerns about her “good character.”

The decision was made following a petition from an anonymous citizen who raised issues about Ama Governor’s conduct, particularly regarding a YouTube video displaying behavior deemed unfit for a Bar applicant.

The Chief Justice expressed surprise at the controversy surrounding the General Legal Council’s decision, emphasizing that it is crucial for the legal sector to maintain its integrity by upholding strict standards of conduct for its members.

She reminded prospective lawyers that joining the legal fraternity is not merely a formality but a privilege that comes with the responsibility to uphold the highest ethical standards.