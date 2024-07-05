Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice, has declared July 15 to 19, 2024, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week nationwide.

It will be the second of the three series observed thrice yearly, apart from March and November.

In a press release signed by Alex Nartey, National Coordinator of ADR, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it stated, “We wish to bring to the attention of the general public that the Chief Justice has declared Monday, 15th to Friday, 19th July 2024 as ADR Week for this Legal Year Term.”

The theme for the week is “Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).”

“The rationale for the ADR week is to afford the ADR Directorate of the Judicial Service the opportunity to inform the citizenry of the presence of ADR within the court system, its importance in seeking justice, and how to take advantage of such an important process for meaningful access to justice, especially for the poor and the vulnerable,” it added.

“It is also to afford court users whose cases are pending before the courts the benefit of using ADR during the week under the ‘Mass Mediation Exercise.'”

The release stated that a total of 138 Courts, comprising 35 Circuit Courts and 103 District Courts, shall participate by devoting the entire week to the settlement of court cases with ADR across the country.

There will be courtroom education on ADR to deepen the knowledge of ADR among the litigating public by Judges, Magistrates, and ADR officials throughout the week, it noted.

The Bar (lawyers), disputants, the Media, and the public are therefore encouraged to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this Legal Year Term’s ADR Week a success, the press release appealed.

It concluded by saying ADR has been adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process, dubbed “Court-Connected ADR.”

