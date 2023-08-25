Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos for a fee in the region of 20m euros (£17.2m).

Washington, 18, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

He is Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

“I’m very happy to be joining a huge team like Chelsea,” Washington told the club’s website.

“I can’t wait to make my debut here at such a big club, and provide lots of goals and assists.”

Washington began his career with Gremio before he joined Santos in 2016.

His goalscoring in the youth ranks at Santos saw the youngster force his way into the first-team setup at the Brazilian club this year.

The versatile forward subsequently made a total of 16 senior appearances for Santos in all competitions and scored two goals before he made the move to Stamford Bridge.

He is the second player from Santos to join Chelsea this summer following the arrival of 18-year-old winger Angelo last month.