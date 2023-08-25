Central African Republic (CAR) have been dealt a big blow as the captain for the side, Geoffrey Kondogbia, is expected to miss the game against Ghana.

CAR will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in the final games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on September 7 and must win to ensure they are guaranteed a place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

However, Kondogbia picked up the injury in his second league appearance for Olympique Marseille against FC Metz in the French Ligue 1 over the weekend.

According to a report from French news outlet L’Équipe, the injury will keep the midfielder out for months.

The duration of his injury rules him out of the crucial qualifier against Ghana.

Ghana, on the other hand, needs just a draw to wrap up its qualification for the tournament.

French-born Kondogbia starred for France at the Under 20 level by joining the likes of Paul Pogba, Samuel Umtiti and Alphonse Areola to win the 2015 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the Black Stars is expected to announce his squad for the game next week.