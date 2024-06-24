Chelsea are internally discussing their next move in the striker market with interest in both Lille striker Jonathan David and Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu.

The Blues have asked for conditions on signing the forwards, having attempted a swap deal to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and seeing a £34m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

They remain keen to sign a striker after talks with Enzo Maresca in Marbella following his appointment as manager earlier this month.

David, 24, who is currently playing in the Copa America with Canada, has been subject to early talks and would cost less than £30m as he enters the last year of his deal at Lille.

But Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham are also believed to be interested.

Chelsea are also interested in Guiu, 18, whose deal at Barcelona expires next summer and has a £5m active release clause in it.

Guiu, who has scored twice in six appearances for Barcelona, is also in talks to renew his deal with the Catalan giants.

Chelsea still want to sign a winger after seeing primary target Michael Olise opt to join Bayern Munich amid a disagreement over wage demands and his squad role.

Meanwhile, the Blues agreed a £37.5m deal for defender Ian Maatsen to join Aston Villa, with midfielder Omari Kellyman set to move in the opposite direction for £19m in a separate deal.