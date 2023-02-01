Chelsea have signed Benfica’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British record 121m euro (£107m) transfer fee.

The deal eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez, who only joined Benfica for a reported £10m in August, was named young player of the tournament during Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The 22-year-old’s arrival takes Chelsea’s January spending to £289m, according to transfer website Transfermarkt.

He has signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

READ ALSO

The deal follows an outlay of £270m in the summer – a record for a British club in the summer window.

It is the joint-sixth most expensive signing of all-time, equalling the 120m euros Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann in 2019.

Fernandez, signed by Benfica from Argentine side River Plate, has scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

Benfica confirmed on Tuesday night that River Plate will earn 25% of the transfer fee, around 30m euros.

He scored once during the World Cup, netting Argentina’s second goal in their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico.