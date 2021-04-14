Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, says he will like to see Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading his party as flagbearer in the 2024 polls.

According to him, Dr Bawumia over the years has proven to be competent and will be the best candidate for the party.

He has however called on the rank and file of the NPP to shun the inside politics and focus on helping President Akufo-Addo to roll out his policies for the next three years.

He urged the party to desist from towing tribal lines to choose a candidate as it doesn’t matter whether one is Akan or not, rather the competence of the person.

“I will plead with everyone to shelve the conversation about the ambition. If you don’t allow president Akufo-Addo to work for three years, I’m afraid you might have the best brain but the Ghanaians won’t vote for us. Our behaviour is clearly showing that defeat in 2024 is staring at us,” he said.

“I will vote Bawumia as a candidate if he is elected because I have worked with him in this government and I have seen that he is competent and capable of doing it. I’m not going to vote for him for the fact that he is a Northerner; that is rubbish,” he fumed.

The MP also said: “It’s very rubbish, the man is competent and he can do it but don’t come and tell me that he is a Northerner so we should give it to him. Why are you people behaving like that? I disagree totally with the leader’s statement. I will go for Bawumia because he can do it.”