The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced a disruption to traffic flow at the Flowerpot Roundabout from June 13 to October 31, 2023 due to the construction of a flyover over the Motorway.

The affected routes are: Spintex Road (East and West Bound), Burma Camp Road from Giffard Road and Martey Tsuru Road (East and West Bound).

Motorists are advised to follow the traffic management and diversion signs placed at designated sections of the project.

Alternate routes are:

– Motorists travelling from Spintex Road to the Motorway can use the Achimota-Ofankor Road or the Airport-Tema Motorway.

– Motorists travelling from Burma Camp Road to the Motorway can use the 37 Military Hospital Road or the Ngleshie Amanfro Road.

– Motorists travelling from Martey Tsuru Road to the Motorway can use the Teshie-Nungua Road or the Nungua Beach Road.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured the public that the construction of the flyover will be completed in October 2023. Once the flyover is completed, it will help to reduce traffic congestion at the Flowerpot Roundabout.