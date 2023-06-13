

Vehicular traffic on a number of key routes in Accra is to be interrupted from Tuesday, June 13 to October 31, 2023, to make way for the construction of a flyover over the Accra – Tema Motorway.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways wants “the general public and all Road users” to know that, “owing to intense construction activities at the southern approach of the Flyover over the Motorway project, the Flowerpot Roundabout bound traffic will experience some disruptions to traffic flow from 13th June 2023 to 31st October 2023.”

A statement issued by the Ministry listed the affected routes as:

Spintex Road (East and West Bound)

Burma Camp Road from Giffard Road, and

Martey Tsuru Road (East and West Bound)

The ministry advised motorists to follow traffic management and diversion signs placed at designated points or use alternate routes to facilitate free movement of traffic through the construction area.

The flyover, estimated to cost $200 million and thought to be one of the biggest in the sub-region, is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.

The project funded by the Government of Ghana (Afriexim Bank), is being undertaken by Messrs. China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited.

It consists of one mainline bridge (802m), two ramp bridges (220m), four auxiliary roads (2.5km), and ancillary works. The general scope of work includes a dual carriageway of the entire flyover with asphaltic concrete surfacing; a ramp from the northbound (Shiashie) onto the flyover towards the southbound (Airport Hills); a ramp from the flyover onto the motorway towards Tema; a slip from the motorway to the Boundary Road roundabout; an additional exit into Cantonments from the Giffard Road Interchange; drains, culverts, streetlights, and road line markings.