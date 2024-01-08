Ghana witnessed an exceptional display of talent and skill as Dela Gomey, a renowned nurse and makeup artist, attempted and successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the “most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.”

His remarkable feat took place on January 6, 2024, in Accra, where he surpassed the previous record with an astounding display of precision and speed.

The challenge, which required swift and accurate lipstick applications, saw Gomey expertly apply lipstick to an impressive count of 8 models within the allocated 30-second time frame.

His attempt surpasses the previous record held by Li Jiagi from China, who set the benchmark at 4 lipstick applications on September 6, 2018.

Watch video below: