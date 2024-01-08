The Black Stars on Sunday held a final training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of their friendly match against Namibia.

We trained at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in preparation for the international friendly against Namibia scheduled for tomorrow, January 8, 2024.



Ghana will host the Brave Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium to test their preparedness ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

With the exception of Mohammed Kudus who arrived in the country in the early hours of Sunday, all 26 players who are camp were involved in the training session which supervised by the technical team led by Chris Hughton.

The players in camp include Richard Ofori, Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku, and Salisu Mohammed.

The others are: Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdoffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and Jonathan Sowah.

The Black Stars have been in camp since January 2 in Kumasi and held their training sessions behind closed doors at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The Ghana v Namibia friendly has been scheduled at 20:00GMT.

The Black Stars, who are chasing to end the country’s 42 years AFCON trophy drought have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will depart for Ivory Coast on January 10 for the tournament that get underway from January 13 to February 11.