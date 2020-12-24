Rapper Medikal has expressed excitement for having a successful music year in a post he shared to his fans on Instagram.

According to him, his ‘La Hustle’ song has topped the charts for four months, hence it’s the biggest song for the year 2020.

He, however, added that he will continue to serve his fans with outstanding songs because he wants to kill rap music alive.

He also thanked his fans for helping him to achieve the milestone.

He said: 4 months straight, La hustle still sits on Top ! Biggest song to end the year 2020. Rap music will breathe as long as I’m Alive and that’s Facts ! 2021 go be movie level ! Bless up Meditants, Bless up Beyond Kontrol, bless up AMG.